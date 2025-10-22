New Jersey schools embrace phone-free policy for better learning

The Brief New Jersey's education department announced a phone-free schools grant program. Woodbury Junior Senior High School in Gloucester County already enforces a no-phone policy. The school reports improved grades and reduced suspensions due to the policy.



A school in Gloucester County is leading the way with a no-phone policy, and they have the data to back it up.

Woodbury Junior Senior High School's phone-free policy

What we know:

Woodbury Junior Senior High School has been enforcing a cell phone-free campus for two years.

The principals report a more peaceful learning environment, better grades, and fewer suspensions.

Principal Dwayne Dobbins Jr. said, "Our environment now is much more peaceful. Our students are going so great in the classroom."

Students are required to lock their phones in pouches with their ID numbers at the start of the school day.

They can only unlock them at the end of the day.

Student perspectives on the policy

What they're saying:

Students like Devlin King and Neveah Davis appreciate the policy.

King said, "I’m on my phone nonstop at home and in school I don’t have that distraction anymore and I can actually interact with my classmates."

Davis added, "I’ve definitely become friends with a lot of people I wouldn’t think I would’ve been friends with in middle school."

The students mention that while it took some time to adjust, they are pleased with their improved report cards.