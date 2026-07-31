New Jersey native, singer-songwriter Zinnia Moon drops new single ‘Nothing On You’

The Brief New Jersey singer-songwriter Zinnia Moon released her new single "Nothing On You" on Friday, July 31, 2026. Moon describes her music as pop with a country flair and is currently a senior at Belmont University studying songwriting. She says her goal is for listeners to feel seen and understood through her music.



New Jersey native Zinnia Moon released her latest single "Nothing On You" on Friday, July 31, 2026, and spoke about her musical journey, songwriting process, and inspirations in a recent interview.

Zinnia Moon shares the story behind her musical roots

Moon grew up in a musical family, with her father playing guitar and blues music at home, and her sister also becoming a singer-songwriter.

"My dad has always been like a hobbyist guitar player, so I grew up with him playing guitar in the house. Every night he would just plug into his amp, and my dad always played, or still does, play a lot of blues music, so grew up listening to that almost nightly, and if he wasn't playing we always had some sort of record spinning, and so I just kind of grew up around music. And as my parents say, I kind of just came out singing," said Moon.

Moon shared that she started performing at open mic nights at a place called the Tuckerton Beach Grille with her sister, singing together and playing the ukulele.

Moon describes her sound as pop with a country flair, influenced by her move to Nashville

Moon said her sound blends pop melodies with country-inspired lyrics and storytelling.

"I feel like melodically I lean pop. I always grew up listening to more of the pop stuff rather than country and when I was younger I always used to hate country music. I used to, I was never really picky about music but I was like just make sure you don't play country music," said Moon.

After moving to Nashville, Moon said she fell in love with country music and its focus on lyrics.

"Now moving to Nashville, I feel like that's kind of what I fell in love with, is country music and the morals of country music, and that's where I resonate with most. So my writing style has kind of developed, focusing a lot of, I focus a lot on like lyrics and my songwriting. So I think that's really that country aspect comes in," said Moon.

Moon is a senior at Belmont University studying songwriting, which she says has changed the way she approaches music.

"Belmont has really kind of changed the way I look at songwriting and the music business. I think when I graduated high school, it was always something I knew I wanted to do and pursue. And I'd written a good handful of songs, and now since going to school, I write like four to five times a week. Yep, always collaborating with some of my best friends and just writing with new people so. It's definitely changed the way I listen and look at songs in general," said Moon.

Moon talks about her new single "Nothing On You" and songwriting process

Moon co-wrote "Nothing On You" with Ella Unruh, Chase Kinsky, and Ryan Albritton.

"We had had a write scheduled, and I remember going into the room that day, and I was like, I wanna write something upbeat, something fun, summery. And Ella Langley had just dropped her album, so that was kind of like the reference, a little bit of, I want this type of vibe. And we kind of just started bouncing some ideas and then this idea landed and these lyrics kind of fell into place. Yeah, and it was just kind of electric in the room and it felt like we were writing something good and exciting and I'm really excited to share it," said Moon.

When asked about her songwriting process, Moon said it often starts with a feeling.

"I feel like a lot of a lot of the times that I sit down and write by myself, it's a feeling. It's normally when I start to feel something and I'm, I just need to get it out and write something…I normally pull from a little book of thoughts I once had. And I bring them to them, and we talk about it. And I feel like a lot of people who don't really know the music industry and the songwriting process, it's interesting to hear that being in this room, it's kind of like a therapy session," said Moon.

Moon said her favorite place to write songs is in her room, sitting in front of her keyboard with her guitar. She also shared that she would love to collaborate with women in country music such as Ella Langley, Kacey Musgraves, Avery Anna, and Kelsea Ballerini.

Moon hopes her music helps listeners feel seen and understood

Moon said her goal is for listeners to feel a sense of connection through her music.

"I think I really want the listener to just feel seen and understood and have someone to relate to and I would love to be that person and just make someone feel something is the most important part. I think about music in general, and I know that when I'm in the audience that's why there and to be able to do that for other people is something that I dream of doing, and on a bigger scale. And that's the most important thing," said Moon.

Moon's music is available on all streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Pandora. She shares more about her music and unreleased songs on her social media accounts under Zinnia Moon Music.

Moon also revealed that she played flag football and soccer before moving to Nashville, and that her song "Better Version" holds special meaning for her. She has an unreleased piano ballad called "Being Pretty" that she hopes to release in the future.