Philadelphia City Council president canvasses Southwest after deadly hit-and-run

The Brief Philadelphia City Council President Kenyatta Johnson canvassed the neighborhood where a deadly hit-and-run happened in Southwest Philadelphia. Police found the car involved on Tuesday, but the driver has not been found. The family of 29-year-old Talyia Nesmith is holding a balloon release tomorrow.



Philadelphia City Council President Kenyatta Johnson went door to door in Southwest Philadelphia, asking neighbors to help police find the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run, according to the Office of Philadelphia City Council President Kenyatta Johnson and Philadelphia Police.

What we know:

Philadelphia Police say around 3:30 a.m. Monday, 29-year-old Talyia Nesmith got out of a Lyft and was crossing the 7200 block of Elmwood Avenue when a car hit her and kept going. Her body was thrown onto a parked car.

The car, a black Dodge Hellcat with a shattered back window, was found Tuesday in Delaware County, but the driver has not been found.

What they're saying:

"A young lady lost her life in a hit-and-run. We're doing outreach. However, we can be supportive. Let us know. We're also telling people if they see something, say something," said Kenyatta Johnson, Philadelphia City Council President. Johnson and his team handed out resource packets and urged residents to contact authorities if they have information.

Johnson told another resident, "Just doing a public safety walk in the neighborhood. You know the young lady got killed in a hit-and-run down the street." He added, "If they see something, say something. But most importantly calling for justice for the family." Johnson also addressed concerns about speeding, saying, "Drivers need to drive responsibly. Speeding down the street 90mph is totally unacceptable, period."

Johnson encouraged the community, "Come forward. There's a young lady that lost her life. There's a family that's grieving."

Neighbors saw the car with a shattered back window parked in the neighborhood during the outreach.

How to report a tip

Philadelphia Police are asking anyone with information to call the Submit a Tip Hotline at 267-686-TIPS (8477) or Council President Johnson’s Office at 215-686-3412.

What's next:

The family of Talyia Nesmith is planning a balloon release tomorrow to honor her memory.

The search for the driver continues as police and city officials urge anyone with information to come forward. Community members are being asked to help bring justice for Talyia Nesmith’s family.

What we don't know:

Police have not identified the driver of the car that hit Talyia Nesmith. It is not clear if there are any suspects or leads in the investigation.