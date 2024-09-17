Sports fans in this state lose the most sleep over team losses, study says

All Philadelphia Eagles fans felt Monday night's loss at the Linc - but it seems sports fans from New Jersey are typically hit the hardest!

A study claims that New Jersey sports fans lose the most sleep over their favorite teams' poor performance.

"Lying awake for an average of 91 minutes… the highest in the nation."

It didn't specify which teams they rooted for, but any fans of the Eagles, Giants, or Jets would have plenty of reason to lose sleep over the past two seasons.

So, how much sleep do Pennsylvania sports fans lose? The study says 58 minutes, which is just 4 more minutes than the national average.

And Delaware fans rest even easier with an average of 45 minutes.