New Jersey starts program offering free beer at select breweries to vaccinated

New Jersey launched a new incentive program to encourage people to get vaccinated.

Governor Phil Murphy announced the "Shot and a Beer" program Monday. Any New Jerseyan 21 and older who gets their first vaccine dose during the month of May can bring their vaccination card to a participating brewery to get a free beer.

Thirteen breweries have participated so far in the program:

Battle River Brewing in Toms River

Bradley Beer Project in Bradley Beach

Bolero Snort Brewing Company in Carlstadt

Brix City Brewing Company in Little Ferry

Carton Brewing Company in Atlantic Highlands

Flounder Brewing Company in Hillsborough

Flying Fish Brewing Company in Somerdale

Gaslight Brewery and Restaurant in South Orange

Hackensack Brewing Company in Hackensack

Kane Brewing Company in Ocean Township

Little Dog Brewing Company in Neptune

Magnify Brewing Company in Fairfield

River Horse Brewing Company in Ewing

On Monday, Gov. Murphy announced New Jersey will lift all COVID-19 outdoor gathering limits and remove a 50% capacity limit on indoor restaurants and bars beginning on May 19 as long as social distancing can be maintained, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday.

Murphy also announced that relaxed restrictions slated to take effect on May 10 will now apply on Friday, three days earlier. Those changes include increasing the outdoor gathering limits to 500 people, raising indoor capacities to 50% up to 250 individuals for political gatherings, weddings, funerals, memorial services and performances. Privately catered events will also be permitted to have dancing.

The state's positive coronavirus trends have enabled the state to make the change.

