All 6 COVID-19 vaccine megasites in New Jersey offering walk-in appointments

NEW JERSEY - No appointment is needed at all six of New Jersey's COVID-19 vaccine megasites starting Thursday.
"From now on, all six N.J. megasites are offering walk-in vaccinations. You do NOT need an appointment to get vaccinated at these sites, and you do not need to be a resident of a specific county to get vaccinated at that county's megasite," the New Jersey Department of Health tweeted.
All individuals aged 16 and older who live, work, or study in New Jersey are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
New Jersey’s new coronavirus cases over the last two weeks have fallen by 25%. Hospitalizations have been below 2,000 for five days, falling below a high-point of more than 2,000 earlier this month, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday.
The megasites are at the following locations:
Atlantic County:
Atlantic City Convention Center 1 Convention Boulevard Atlantic City
Bergen County:
1 Racetrack Drive, East Rutherford, NJ 07073
Burlington County:
400 NJ-38, Moorestown, NJ 08057
Gloucester County:
Rowan College of South Jersey 1400 Tanyard Road Sewell
Middlesex County:
97 Sunfield Ave, Edison, NJ 08837
Morris County:
301 Mt Hope Ave, Rockaway, NJ 07866
