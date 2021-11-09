NJ State Police investigate double shooting in Burlington County

New Jersey State Police are conducting an investigation after a double shooting in Burlington County.

The incident happened at a trailer park near Route 206 in Southampton Township.

Family members of victims who were on the scene tell FOX 29's Steve Keeley they believe the shooting was the result of a domestic incident between a man and a woman. Further details on the incident, including the conditions of both victims, remain unknown.

Police were actively on the scene early Tuesday morning after a nearby car crash occurred. It is not known yet if the car accident and the double shooting are related.

Investigators have yet to release more details on a motive for the shooting at this time.

