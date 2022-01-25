New Jersey State Police investigating suspicious death on I-76 in Camden County

article

New Jersey State Police are seeking the public’s help with what they're calling a suspicious death investigation on I-76 in Mount Ephraim Borough, Camden County.

The incident occurred at approximately 10:32 p.m Monday. when troopers responded to a single vehicle crash on the highway.

When they arrived at milepost .4, they discovered the male driver deceased inside a black 2004 Mercedes Benz 500.

Authorities say that based on their preliminary investigation, the victim did not die as a result of injuries related to the crash.

Instead, while driving on I-76, the victim succumbed to injuries he had sustained and his vehicle went off the road where it struck a traffic barrier.

Police have not specified what those injuries were to the deceased male.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, the events leading up to it, or any other information that might aid this investigation, is asked to contact the Camden County Prosecutor's Office Tip Line at 856-783-4900. Anonymous tips are welcome, according to authorities.

An investigation remains active at this time.

