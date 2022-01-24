Caught on camera: Home surveillance shows suspects in recent Radnor break-ins

There have been a series of home invasions in the suburbs and, video of one incident is unsettling. Investigators are looking into whether they’re all connected.

Two people are caught on home security cameras breaking into a Villanova home. The video shows one person seemingly on the lookout as the other kicks in through a back sliding glass door.

Once inside, police say the two go through bedroom closets and take jewelry before running off. One with a flashlight in hand as an alarm goes off.

The incident occurred just before 7pm January 13th, on Ivy Lane.

One week later, also in Villanova, Radnor Township Police say another burglary took place. The second happened in the daytime at a home on Parkes Run Lane, with a similar entry. The thieves forced their way in through a rear glass door and took several items.

Police in nearby counties like Montgomery and Bucks are also investigating home burglaries. Warrington Police are looking for two men they say carried out a slew of break-ins dating back to October of last year. Those happened in Upper and Lower Makefield Township, Buckingham Township and in Abington, in Montgomery County.

Authorities say the homes were empty during the break-ins. Investigators say the men drove away in a dark-colored SUV and a white colored SUV, with out-of-state plates. Some of the items stolen were found on a roadway in Moorestown, New Jersey, 35 miles away.

Police also say the mode of operation was very similar to the recent ones in Villanova. And, Radnor Township Police are asking to view video from homes with outside security cameras in case suspicious activity was captured.

