Child badly burned while pouring gas onto bonfire at home in New Jersey

Authorities say a young boy was badly burned when he poured gasoline onto a bonfire outside a property in Mount Laurel on Monday night.

Emergency crews responded to a home on Ramblewood Parkway just before 6:30 p.m. for reports of a burn victim.

The child suffered serious burns when flames traveled up the gas can and caused an explosion, Mount Laurel Fire Department Deputy Chief Todd Evans told reporters.

The child was extinguished by performing a stop, drop and roll before crews arrived, Evans said.

He was brought to St. Christopher's Hospital in Philadelphia in serious condition.

"It's very important that the children and adults, for that matter, that flammable liquid stay away from fires," Evan said.

