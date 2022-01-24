Women carjacked at different Delaware Wawas on consecutive days, police say

Authorities in Delaware are investigating a pair of carjackings that happened outside two different Wawa locations.

According to investigators, two women were sitting outside the convenience store on the 2600 block of Philadelphia Pike early Saturday morning when a pair of suspects ripped open the door.

Police say the carjackers told the victims to get out and when they were slow to comply they struck a 56-year-old woman in the head with a handgun. The suspects, who police figure are between 15-25-years-old, took off in a silver Mazda 3.

The woman who was struck during the attempted carjacking required treatment at a nearby hospital and was later released.

Less than 24-hours earlier, police said a 63-year-old woman was pumping her gas at a Wawa along the Brookhaven Plaza when three men in ski masks stole her keys and took off in her black 2011 Chevy Malibu.

"You have a tendency to feel safe when you're not really safe, you have to be aware of your surroundings," Charles Brunson said.

Anyone with information on the carjackings can call in a tip to Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.

