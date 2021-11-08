New Jersey State troopers kill crash victim after he shoots dog

article

A motor vehicle crash led to a deadly police shooting when two New Jersey state troopers shot and killed a motorist who they said had opened fire on a dog inside the vehicle, authorities said.

The troopers responded to Starlite Hill Road early Sunday and found the front of the vehicle in a ditch. Inside was the driver and the dog, authorities said.

The troopers attempted to communicate with the driver when authorities said the motorist "fired a weapon from within the vehicle and shot the dog." The troopers fired their weapons.

The driver was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital in Pennsylvania, where he was pronounced dead.

His name has not been released.

The state Attorney General’s Office is investigating.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter