New Jersey to offer sales tax break on school supplies

article

Back-to-school shoppers will get a break on New Jersey’s sales tax later this summer.

Gov. Phil Murphy and fellow Democrats in the Legislature announced an agreement on Wednesday to implement a short sales tax holiday.

The agreement is part of ongoing budget negotiations to halt the state’s 6.625% sales tax from Aug. 27 to Sept. 5 on school supplies.

The covered items include pens, pencils, notebooks, binders, art supplies, books and computers.