New Jersey to open 500-bed field hospital amid COVID-19 outbreak
TRENTON, N.J. - New Jersey is set to open its second, but largest yet, field hospital as part of the effort to confront the COVID-19 outbreak.
Gov. Phil Murphy and other state and military officials are set to tour the 500-bed facility in Edison at the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center.
FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS
Another field hospital opened recently in Secaucus and has 250 beds.
RELATED COVERAGE:
New Jersey closes state, county parks because of COVID-19
Advertisement
Wildwood beaches, boardwalk closed until May 1 due to pandemic
CDC’s ‘flatten the curve’ graphic shows why social distancing is necessary
New Jersey coronavirus deaths top state’s 9/11 toll
The field hospitals are expected to serve only non-coronavirus patients, taking pressure off other facilities so they can address those with COVID-19, according to the governor.
Another facility is expected to open in Atlantic City, though it’s not clear when.
___
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP
___
The Associated Press contributed to this report.