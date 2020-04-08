Expand / Collapse search

New Jersey to open 500-bed field hospital amid COVID-19 outbreak

By FOX 29 staff
Trenton
FOX 29 Philadelphia
A field medical station at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, New Jersey. ( Edwin J. Torres/Governor’s Office )

TRENTON, N.J. - New Jersey is set to open its second, but largest yet, field hospital as part of the effort to confront the COVID-19 outbreak.

Gov. Phil Murphy and other state and military officials are set to tour the 500-bed facility in Edison at the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center.

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS

Another field hospital opened recently in Secaucus and has 250 beds.

The field hospitals are expected to serve only non-coronavirus patients, taking pressure off other facilities so they can address those with COVID-19, according to the governor.

Another facility is expected to open in Atlantic City, though it’s not clear when. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.