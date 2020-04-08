New Jersey to open 500-bed field hospital amid COVID-19 outbreak

article

New Jersey is set to open its second, but largest yet, field hospital as part of the effort to confront the COVID-19 outbreak.

Gov. Phil Murphy and other state and military officials are set to tour the 500-bed facility in Edison at the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center.

Another field hospital opened recently in Secaucus and has 250 beds.

The field hospitals are expected to serve only non-coronavirus patients, taking pressure off other facilities so they can address those with COVID-19, according to the governor.

Another facility is expected to open in Atlantic City, though it’s not clear when.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.