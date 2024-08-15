New Jersey Transit offering week-long fare holiday: Here's when you can take a free ride

article

Come on and take a free ride!

New Jersey Transit will host a week-long transit fare holiday as a ‘thank you’ to riders who have spent the summer navigating several travel disruptions.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced Thursday in a press release that from Aug. 26 to Sept. 2, fares will be waived for all modes of transportation.

Monthly pass holders who have already purchased an August pass will receive a 25% discount on their September pass.

"Understanding that our commuters have faced many disruptions this summer, we are providing a one week fare holiday for NJ TRANSIT riders," Murphy said.

Amtrak riders in the Northeast Corridor – the busiest in the county – have dealt with service disruptions this summer that Murphy said they're working hard to correct.

"As we work diligently with Amtrak to investigate and address the issues that have occurred this summer, especially on the Northeast Corridor, we hope this fare holiday offers our commuters some relief," Murphy said.