NJ Transit fare hike plan: Tickets for trains, buses to increase by 15%

NJ Transit plans to raise train and bus ticket fares by 15%, according to a new proposal.

If the proposal passes, the system-wide fare increase would go in effect July 1, 2024. No fare would increase more than 15%, the agency said.

According to NJ Transit, ridership continues to lag pre-pandemic levels, saying the agency is entering the 5th year of ridership that will be below pre-COVID levels.

"The 5th consecutive year of ridership below pre-COVID levels has resulted in a reduction of nearly $2 billion in fare revenue since March 2020," NJ Transit said in a statement.

The proposal also includes annual systemwide increases of 3%, to take effect on July 1, 2025, and again on July 1 of each subsequent year, the agency said. No fare would increase more than 3% annually.

The next public hearing is scheduled for Monday, March 4, at the Cherry Hill Public Library in New Jersey.

The last NJ Transit fare increase was back in 2015.