New Jersey woman charged with attempted murder after stabbing 2-year-old brother: police

article

The Brief A 20-year-old woman from Brick Township was charged after reportedly stabbing her 2-year-old brother in the chest. Police found the child seriously injured inside a Burke Lane home on Saturday afternoon. The boy was taken to Jersey Shore University Hospital, where he is in stable condition.



A 20-year-old woman from New Jersey is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after reportedly stabbing her 2-year-old brother in the chest inside a home on Saturday afternoon, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

What we know:

Around 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 1, Brick Township police responded to a 911 call at a home on Burke Lane near the Garden State Parkway, where officers found a 2-year-old boy suffering from a stab wound to his chest.

The child was rushed to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune City, where doctors listed him in stable condition, prosecutors said.

An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Brick Township Police Detective Bureau and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit determined that the child’s sister, 20-year-old Marlene Rodriguez, was responsible for the stabbing.

Rodriguez was arrested at Brick Township Police Headquarters and is currently being held at the Ocean County Jail, pending a detention hearing.

The current charges

Rodriguez has been charged with:

Attempted Murder

Unlawful Possession of a Weapon

Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose

Endangering the Welfare of a Child

What's next:

Prosecutors said the investigation remains ongoing but credited the responding agencies for their "collective efforts" in quickly identifying and arresting the suspect.

Rodriguez is expected to appear in court for a detention hearing in the coming days.