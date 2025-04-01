New Orleans terror attack survivor shares his story after late best friend killed in incident

The Brief Lansdale native, Ryan Quigley, was one of the victims injured in the deadly New Orleans terror attack. Among those killed was Princeton University graduate Tiger Bech, 28, Quigley's best friend. Months after the attack, Quigley visited his alma mater, Lansdale Catholic High School, to share his and Bech's stories.



26-year-old Lansdale native Ryan Quigley visited his alma mater, Lansdale Catholic High School Tuesday.

This comes just months after he was seriously injured in the New Orleans terror attack and lost his best friend.

The backstory:

Quigley was visiting his New York City roommate, Princeton football teammate, and fellow finance brother, 27-year-old Tiger Bech, in Louisiana for the holiday.

The two went duck hunting, then to New Orleans before they were supposed to head home together.

Before they could, a man drove a pick-up truck through a crowd on Bourbon Street, striking them both, killing Bech, and 13 others.

Quigley tore every muscle in his back, his ACL, meniscus, hip extender, and broke his fibula and nose. He also had two root canals, face lacerations across his face, and road rash all over his body.

What they're saying:

"It’s been a mental and physical battle everyday, but the love and support I’ve received has been amazing," said Quigley.

"Never did I think I’d know anyone in a terrorist attack," Quigley continued. "Let alone be in one…I’m balancing being happy that I'm alive and being grateful everyday but also being super depressed that I lost my best friend."

While continuing to physically heal, he now wants to also dedicate his life to telling Bech’s story.

He began that journey speaking to a gymnasium full of students at the same school he was a star football player at.

"I want to have an impact on other peoples' lives and by sharing my story and sharing Tiger’s story I want to help others view life how I do because it was like a light switch went off in my head when it happened," said Quigley.

In February, Quigley did something he never expected. He returned to New Orleans only a month after the attack.

Recently retired player Brandon Graham invited the Eagles player to the Superb Bowl. Quigley also celebrated with the team at the parade. Both experiences he knows Tyler never would have let him pass up.

"If I didn’t go the biggest thing for me was this guy who drove this truck and killed my best friend and 13 others and affected my life for the rest of my life was gonna win," said Quigley.

What's next:

Quigley is now moving back to New York City to continue his career in finance and continue to encourage others "not to sweat the small stuff" and enjoy each moment.