New Pennsylvania laws coming for 2024. Here's what you should know:

As Pennsylvania residents ring in the New Year, several new state laws will also be getting their start!

From dog penalties to flood insurance, Gov. Josh Shapiro signed more than a hundred bills into law in 2023. Here's a look at some of the new laws that will go into effect beginning January 1, 2024:

The bill will further help Pennsylvania farmers identify which products are produced by them in local grocery stores by providing education and technical assistance.

"Products that earn the PA Preferred Organic brand will give consumers confidence they are getting a quality product that meets the high standards they expect."

With flood insurance now required by the state for an increasing number of Pennsylvania residents, this new bill will help homeowners acquire a beneficial plan, as well as pertinent information.

"The task force would issue recommendations regarding potential programs that provide premium discounts, programs that incentivize local governments to support flood mitigation efforts and the implementation of any necessary changes to state statute or policy regarding the administration of flood insurance."

The bill will "extend and revamp the school bus stop arm automated enforcement program." It will provide more enforcement of failure to stop for school buses with flashing red lights, as well as impose a penalty for violators.

Students stationed at a military outpost in Pennsylvania will be granted limited residency with this new bill.

"An act conferring limited residency status on military personnel, their dependents and civilian personnel assigned to an active duty station in Pennsylvania."

This bill makes changes to the state dog law, including how licenses are issued, rules for kennels, and reinforces penalties against violators. It also provides more clarification for definitions and penalties for "dangerous dogs," injuries to dogs and selling of dogs.

"In offenses of dogs, further providing for dog bites and detentions and isolation of dogs; in dangerous dogs, further providing for court proceedings, certificate of registration and disposition, for requirements, for public safety and penalties and for construction of article; in injury to dogs, further providing for selling, bartering or trading dogs."

Although several new laws could impact day-to-day life immediately next year, some highly anticipated bills will likely miss the deadline to go into effect on January 1, 2024.

In June, Pennsylvania's Democratic-controlled House approved a measure that would raise the state's minimum wage to $11 an hour. However, the bill still has to be passed by the Senate before it can possibly be signed by Gov. Shapiro.

Several Democratic state lawmakers have also put forward legislation to legalize marijuana in Pennsylvania in 2024, but none have currently received enough support from Republicans.