New Philadelphia initiative deploying teams door-to-door to help prevent deadly overdoses

In Philadelphia, a new city initiative is deploying teams out into communities with a high number of overdose deaths.

The canvassers are with Philly Counts, the team that was originally formed to collect census data. They’ve since moved on to support various city projects including the latest to combat the opioid epidemic.

The teams are going door-to-door armed with overdose prevention guidebooks, fentanyl test strips and Narcan to raise awareness and provide resources.

"It’s really plaguing our community. We see it in areas like Kensington, but you see it in other areas as well. It’s just that people are overdosing in their homes, so it’s not as blatant as the area of Kensington, but the whole city needs help," said Andre Chaney, Community Engagement Supervisor.

The city reports in 2022, there were 1,413 people who died of an overdose and most of these deaths took place inside Philly homes.

"They don’t need to raise their hand and say I’m a person who uses drugs or I love someone who uses drugs – they’re bringing it directly to them in their homes and providing them these resources," said Noelle Foizen, Director of the Philadelphia Opioid Response Unit. "That data was also showing increases in the racial disparities of the overdose crisis, which is also why it’s really important for us to make sure we’re doing this targeted outreach and engagement in Black and brown communities."

According to the city, Black men aged 55 to 64 died more than any other demographic.

In three weeks, Philly Counts has knocked on more than 9,000 doors and distributed hundreds of boxes of Narcan and fentanyl test strips.