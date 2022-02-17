New research gives a glimmer of hope in the fight against COVID-19

article

A new study shows that more than half of Americans are protected against the latest COVID-19 variant, bringing much-needed hope to many.

The CDC is now facing increased pressure to revise its own mask guidelines.

The agency has signaled that it could happen soon, but it said it would take community transmission and hospitalization rates into account before making any changes.

Dr. Mike Cirgliano is finally feeling optimistic about where we stand in this pandemic.

"I think we are in a very very good place," he said.

Research shows that 73% of Americans are immune to the omicron variant because so many people contracted it. That combined with the number of people who are now vaccinated and boosted signals the chance things could continue to get better.

"There will probably be some variants that will come along that might cause an uptick in the number of infections, but the way most experts look at this is that the death rate, the severity of illness will be less because it is not new," Dr. Mike said.

Precautions will still be needed, but Dr. Mike thinks we could soon be in a better place with COVID-19.

"I think in another year or so, it's gonna be more of a nuisance than anything else," he said.

