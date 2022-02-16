Philadelphia restaurant owners express mixed reactions to end of vaccine mandate for indoor dining

City officials announced an end to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for indoor dining, but not all restaurants are on board.

COVID-19 cases continue to drop, leading city health officials to roll back the mandate.

Masks will still be mandated and customers can now leave their vaccine cards in their wallets. One restaurant owner told FOX 29 they still want to see vaccine cards, while another is breathing a sigh of relief.

"I was actually happy about it," Debbie Betten, the owner of Sweet Lucy's Smokehouse in Northeast Philadelphia, said. "It's been a rollercoaster for everybody trying to keep up with restrictions and mandates."

While masks are required at the popular barbecue spot, O'Neal's Pub in South Philadelphia has opted to keep the vaccine mandate instead of requiring masks for all.

Owner Greg "Spoonie" Rand said vaccine enforcement has gone much smoother. "When they read the sign, they come in with vax cards and IDs ready to go. If they don't have it, they don't even bother walking in the door," he said.

According to the health commissioner, mask and vaccine mandates could be axed as long as cases continue declining.

RELATED: Philadelphia mandates: What you need to know about COVID-19 response levels, metrics

The city is also implementing a new incentive program to encourage more people to get vaccinated. Starting next week, Philadelphians who get their first dose of a COVID vaccine at any city health clinic will receive $100 through a mobile app or gift card.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter