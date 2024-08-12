A new Sixers arena in Delaware? Gov. John Carney says 'we're all in'

article

A new location for the Home of the Philadelphia 76ers has been in controversial talks for years, and now another local leader is putting his state in the running.

Delaware Gov. John Carney made the team an offer on social media last week.

"Hey Sixers, if you’re looking outside of Philly, let's build your new arena in Wilmington. We’re all in."

Along with a rendering of the possible arena, the governor touted Delaware's "huge" Sixers fan base, no sales tax, and "best community around."

But he's not the only governor wanting in on the move.

Last month, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said discussions about the arena being built in Camden were already underway.

These offers come two years after the Sixers announced an effort to build a $1.5 billion arena and housing tower in Philadelphia's Chinatown.

Local government has yet to approve the plan, which has sparked controversy between residents and officials.