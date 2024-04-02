Expand / Collapse search
Coastal Flood Warning
from WED 1:00 AM EDT until THU 10:00 AM EDT, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County
Wind Advisory
from WED 8:00 AM EDT until WED 10:00 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County
Flood Watch
until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Flood Watch
from WED 6:00 AM EDT until THU 6:00 PM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Warren County, New Castle County

Controversial new Sixers arena talks continue as economic impact study overdue

By
Published  April 2, 2024 5:21pm EDT
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Controversial proposed Sixers arena in holding pattern as economic study overdue

Talks continue around the controversial 76 Place and, after a special meeting Tuesday, lots of people are wondering if the proposed new arena is one step closer or further away.

PHILADELPHIA - Supporters and opponents of the proposed new arena for the 76ers do agree on one issue: a study on the social and economic impact of the arena, now overdue, will have substantial impact whether it’s built.

Billed as a fireside chat, the man leading the charge to build the Sixers new arena in the Market East neighborhood faced a friendly crowd of businesspeople in an Old City museum.

David Adelman is the Chairperson of 76 Place at Market East. He told the gathering of the Center City Business Association, "I’m prepared with my partners to put up $1.5 billion to bring Philadelphia back to life - help reimagine Center City and be a catalyst to redevelop Market East."

Adelman, a billionaire developer of student housing, spoke as the City Planning Commission heard testimony on changes to the 18,000 seat arena, including more retail on the ground floor and changes to proposed street closures.

Arguing the arena will be good for both the Sixers and the city, Adelman spoke of being "punched in the face daily" over the plan. He said, "I think there lots of opinions, and they’re entitled to their opinions. I do think there’s been a portrayal of the project convenient to some."

RELATED COVERAGE:

All sides of the issue are in a holding pattern as the city awaits a study, paid for by the Sixers, but produced by independent consultants, on the economic and community impact. Vivian Chang, of Asian Americans United, who are opposed to the arena, said, "Why not keep it in South Philly? Keep it where the other stadiums are. Why go after a community like this?"

Opponents claim they already know the impact on Chinatown, the closure of businesses, the loss of jobs and community. They argue the city’s review of design plans is far too early.

Chang said, "Arena is in the wrong location. That’s not even being addressed, and the studies are too early. How is it we’re talking about design when we don’t know the impact economically and socially?"