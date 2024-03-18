New surveillance images show suspects in Septa bus shooting that left teen dead, 4 hurt in Ogontz

New details have emerged in the March 4 shooting at a Septa bus stop that left one teen dead and four others injured in Ogontz.

Philadelphia Police released new surveillance images Monday showing the two suspects wanted in connection with the shooting.

According to officials, at around 3:44 p.m. on Broad and Godfrey Avenue at 6400 Ogontz Avenue, a group of 15–20 people were beginning to board the bus when two individuals walked up near the stop and started to fire multiple rounds of gunshots.

The first offender is described as a Black male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the words "Don’t Get Emotional It’s Only Broken Promises" written on the back, and the word "Emotional" on the front, dark-colored pants and a mask.

The second offender is described as a Black male wearing a light-colored hooded jacket, dark-colored pants, and a mask. Both suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

A 17-year-old, Dayemen Taylor, was shot multiple times and taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center via police, where he was pronounced dead at 3:53 p.m.

The School District of Philadelphia confirmed Dayemen Taylor, was a student at Imhotep Institute Charter High School.

A 15-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to his right shoulder while attempting to retreat from the hectic scene.

Two women who were already on the SEPTA mode of transportation were shot as stray bullets went through the bus.

A 50-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to her arm, and a 71-year-old woman was shot in the head. Both women, considered innocent bystanders, are in stable condition.

While police were investigating, they discovered a second 14-year-old boy had arrived at Einstein, and he was also hit with a graze wound to his buttocks during the incident. He is in stable condition.

DA Larry Krasner said one of the victims was a medical worker during a press conference Tuesday as he said his office is working to make sure those responsible are caught and have "severe" consequences.

The bus operator pulled away in an effort to avoid more potential gunshots reaching passengers.

According to surveillance footage, the suspects who fired the fatal shots fled from the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or utilize the Philadelphia Police Department’s tip line by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477).

Police have issued a $20,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.