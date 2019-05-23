New surveillance video shows Juniata Park armed robbery

Police have released new surveillance video that shows the moments a Juniata Park mini-mart was robbed by three masked gunmen Wednesday morning.

Police responded to a call for shots fired inside the Brito Mini-Market on the 1500 block of East Lycoming Street shortly after 8:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 40-year-old store clerk, Roberto Uceta, suffering from a single gunshot wound to the left shoulder. Uceta was transported to Temple University Hospital where he was admitted in critical condition.

Store surveillance footage depicts three masked suspects emerging from an alleyway near the store. The suspects and assault and rob Uceta behind the counter.

During the struggle, one of the suspects shoots the Uceta in the left shoulder. The suspects fled the store and were last seen heading towards the alleyway between Worrell Street and Lycoming Street.

As police scoured security camera footage for clues to the bandits’ identities, a store co-owner who declined to give his name said he believes the same trio had hit Brito’s 10 days earlier.

“Mother’s Day they actually stole $900. This time they didn’t take money, but they’re the same people, and one of our guys got shot," he explained.

Police confirm that Mother’s Day robbery and their own YouTube channel features the same store being robbed at gunpoint in June of 2013 and then hit again in December of that year.

No arrests have been made at this time.