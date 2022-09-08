New victim comes forward as Drexel Hill man accused of sexual assault of a child appears in court

Another victim has come forward weeks after learning a Delaware County former referee is accused of sexually abusing a child, as the Drexel Hill man appeared in court Thursday.

William "Bill" Brown turned his face away from the camera as he arrived shackled at District Court. The 57-year-old former referee of middle and high school athletics is accused of the repeated sexual assault of a boy, beginning when he was 6 to 8-years-old and continuing until he was 12.

Steve Pacillio is Brown’s attorney.

"He did not do this?" asked FOX 29’s Jeff Cole.

"I’m looking at the evidence myself. I have seen enough evidence to conclude that he did," Pacillio replied.

Brown, a Drexel Hill resident, faced his accuser Thursday, as the court was cleared and the teenager spoke of the alleged abuse he suffered in the basement of Brown’s home and at a campground.

The prosecution revealed it was adding five counts of child rape against Brown. The District Justice found sufficient evidence for him to stand trial.

He also hiked Brown’s bail to $250,000 cash after the prosecutor revealed a 30-year-old man has come forward to say he was also abused by Brown as a child and claims there’s an alleged third victim who has since died.

"Mr. Brown, how many victims did you have, sir? Mr. Brown, what do you have to say about the claim of another victim? Two more victims, Mr. Brown," Cole asked when Brown was walked to an awaiting patrol car.

The new allegations of sex assault are too old for prosecutors to charge, but William "Bill" Brown will answer to the recent claims of sex assault of a child.

"Your client says he did not abuse this young man?" Cole asked.

"I can’t tell you what my client is saying. I’m saying the evidence I’ve known to date is not enough to prove beyond a reasonable doubt my client did anything illegal," Pacillio answered.