Drexel Hill man arrested for sexual assault of a juvenile; police ask other victims to come forward

A 57-year-old Drexel Hill man has been arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a juvenile, officials said.

Upper Darby Police said 57-year-old William "Bill" Brown, of Drexel Hill, in Delaware County, was arrested for the sexual assault of a juvenile.

According to authorities, Brown was an official for different sporting leagues in the area.

Police believe there may be other victims and are asking anyone with information regarding the circumstances to contact them at 610-734-7669 or message them at @UpperDarbyPA.