2 Newark firefighters killed while battling cargo ship fire

Two firefighters with the Newark Fire Department have died fighting a fire aboard a cargo ship in Port Newark.

According to Mayor Ras Baraka, the fire on board the Italian ship called the Grande Costa D’Avorio began Wednesday around 9:30 p.m.

Initially, Baraka said between five and seven vehicles on the ship were fully engulfed. The ship was carrying around 5,000 vehicles, the mayor said, and arrived Wednesday morning from Baltimore.

Multiple fire departments across New Jersey and New York responded.

Other firefighters were taken from the scene on stretchers. They received treatment for their injuries.

"Our prayers go out to them, to their families, to their brothers and sisters in the fire department," the mayor said.

The two firefighters are male, but their identities are unknown at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.