NFL fan shares her late dad’s Dallas Cowboys-themed room to mark NFL season opener

One Dallas Cowboys fan in Edinburg, Texas celebrated the football team’s first game of the season with a heartwarming video of her late father’s prized possession: a room completely dedicated to his favorite team.

Malori Lopez tweeted a video on Sept. 13 that shows off the Cowboys-themed room, which features a bar, wall decorations of the players and the team’s iconic star, and even a floor that’s painted to resemble the gridiron at the AT&T stadium.

“In honor of Dallas Cowboys Game Day,” Lopez wrote alongside the footage. “This room was my dad’s most prized possession.”

Unfortunately for Lopez and other Cowboys fans, the team lost Sunday 20-17 to the Los Angeles Rams. They’re set to face the Altanta Falcons Sunday on FOX at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. CT.