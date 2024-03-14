NFL investigating allegations of tampering in Eagles' pursuit of Saquon Barkley: report

article

The National Football League is reportedly investigating allegations of tampering by the Eagles in their pursuit of running back Saquon Barkley.

ESPN reports a quote from Penn State Head Coach James Franklin, who Barkley played under, raised suspicion that Eagles GM Howie Roseman violated the league's so-called "legal tampering" period by speaking directly to Barkley.

"For him now to come back and be able to play within the state, in Philadelphia, he said that was one of the first things that Howie said to him on the phone as part of his sales pitch to him was not only the Philadelphia Eagles and that, but obviously the connection with Penn State and the fan base as well," Franklin said in a quote reported by ESPN's Tim McManus.

The Eagles lured Barkley, 27, away from the rival New York Giants with a 3-year contract that's reportedly worth more than $37M. The signing is somewhat of a homecoming for the star running back, who played high school ball in Lehigh County before attending Penn State.

The Eagles have reportedly denied there being "impermissible contact" between Roseman and Barkley. McManus reports through a source that the Giants "have not reached out to the league about the matter."

The league is also investigating similar allegations between the Atlanta Falcons and quarterback Kirk Cousins, who signed a 4-year, $180M contract.