NFL schedule release: Eagles-Cowboys will clash at The Linc to kick-off 2025 NFL season

The Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles will open the 2025 NFL season at The Linc against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Thursday Night Football battle between the two fierce rivals will happen on September 4th at 8:20 p.m.

The Eagles will match up twice against their NFC East foes next season.

What we know:

The NFL announced the Thursday Night Football match-up will happen at 8:20 p.m. on NBC and Peacock.

The Eagles previously announced their 2025 opponents, which includes a Super Bowl rematch at Arrowhead Stadium.

What's next:

The team will share its full schedule, including dates, times, and locations, on Wednesday.