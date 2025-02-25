This NFL team wants to ban the Eagles' famed 'Tush Push'

article

The Brief The Green Bay Packers are proposing a ban against the "Tush Push." The controversial play has become a successful staple for the current Eagles team. NFL owners could vote on the proposal next month.



If you can't beat it, ban it?

A certain NFL team is calling for an end to one of the Eagles' most controversial, and successful plays.

What we know:

The Green Bay Packers have submitted a proposal to ban the "Tush Push," according to several reports.

ESPN says that NFL owners could vote on the proposed ban next month at the annual league meeting in Palm Beach, Florida.

In order for it to pass, 24 of 32 owners would have to vote in favor.

The new proposal comes after years of conflicting reports and opinions on potentially outlawing the play in future seasons.

The backstory:

The "Tush Push" has become an unstoppable play for the Eagles, surging Jalen Hurts into the end zone twice during their Super Bowl victory against the Chiefs.

Prior to the Super Bowl, they were successful in 28 of 34 tush push attempts this past season.

In 2023, the Eagles filed a trademark application for the phrase "Tush Push."

What they're saying:

Eagles' offensive tackle Lane Johnson reacted with a simple "crying laughing face" emoji as news spread that the Packers were the team proposing a ban.

The Eagles defeated the Packers during the season opener in Brazil, then again in the NFC Wild Card Round.