Nicole Kidman getting 3 new AMC ad spots beginning in March

AMC Theatres is set to release three new additions to their Nicole Kidman-led ad campaign, which is expected to hit theaters on March 1, according to multiple reports .

Movie-goers will be treated to three new versions of the "We Make Movies Better" ad which initially premiered in 2021 and quickly became both beloved and parodied as a meme.

"The main theme of the campaign remains the same: With state-of-the-art technology, luxurious amenities, and an unwavering commitment to excellence, AMC Theatres is the ultimate destination for moviegoers seeking unparalleled cinematic experiences. Quite simply, We Make Movies Better," AMC wrote in a statement to Variety.

The ad, best known for the line, "Somehow, heartbreak feels good in a place like this," first hit theaters in September 2021 with the release of Marvel’s "Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten Rings." It came out as theaters were desperate to get people to return to their locations after the COVID-19 pandemic crippled the industry.

The ad became so popular that it was parodied on an episode of "Saturday Night Live," in which Kidman’s speech was twisted to have a more malevolent tone.

AMC posted an edited version of the original ad on social media to tease the upcoming new versions.

Instead of Kidman looking in wonder at the screen that originally shows "La La Land" and "Jurassic World," newer titles like "Elvis" and "Avatar: The Way of Water," – both released in 2022 – can be seen.

The video ends with her saying "That’s magic."



