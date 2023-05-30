Nikki Alcaraz: Missing Tennessee woman possibly spotted in California

The search continues for Nikki Alcaraz, a missing Tennessee woman who seemingly vanished on a cross-country road trip to Southern California with her boyfriend.

As of May 30, the couple has been missing for 24 days.

In the latest developments of the case, authorities in Northern California believe the mother of two was spotted at a Walmart in Redding over Memorial Day weekend.

Alcaraz, her boyfriend Steven Tyler Stratton, and their dog were on their way to Orange County when the trip reportedly went downhill in New Mexico. The couple allegedly got into a fight and a witness said they saw Stratton punching Alcaraz. When authorities arrived, police separated them. However, neither party wanted to press charges.

A warrant is out for Stratton in Tennessee for an unrelated incident.

On May 6, a friend from California drove out to pick her up, but she said she wasn’t leaving without Tyler. That’s when the couple was last seen.

Nikki Alcaraz with her boyfriend, Steven Tyler Stratton

Three days later, officials said someone sent a text from her phone saying she was on her way to California. A license plate reader also spotted her Jeep at a shopping center in Arizona, but the couple has yet to resurface.

"We’re lost, we don’t know what to do. We would like everybody to keep their eyes open. If you see the Jeep, if you see him, if you see her, call the local police," Nikki’s brother Josh Alcaraz said in an interview with KTTV sister station KSAZ.

The case is eerily similar to that of Gabby Petito. Shortly after Petitio’s body was found, her family started a foundation in her honor. The Petitos have been in touch with the Alcaraz family to offer their help.

If you spot Alcaraz or Stratton, you are asked to contact the police.

