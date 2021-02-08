NJ announces COVID-19 vaccinations exceed 1 million administered

article

New Jersey officials have announced that the statewide totals of COVID-19 vaccinations administered surpassed 1 million on Monday morning.

The good news was followed by Gov. Murphy declaring that, "We’re going to keep at it until we reach our goal."

New Jersey first began administering vaccinations on December 15 and it took approximately 29 days to meet the quarter-million vaccination threshold.

According to Gov. Murphy, it took a total of 55 days in order to get to the 1 million vaccination mark.

New Jersey's ultimate goal is to administer 4.7 million vaccinations by June.

"We’re definitely on our way, but we need much greater supply to get the vaccination infrastructure we purpose-built working to its full potential," Gov. Murphy added.

