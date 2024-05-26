NJ beach tag prices: Which beach is the cheapest?

Shore season is officially here!

But before you pick a shore town for your next beach trip, you may want to compare beach tags costs.

From daily passes to seasonal badges, prices range along the Jersey Shore. But don't worry, some gems are still free to enjoy!

Beach tag prices

Atlantic City: Free

Avalon: $8 daily, $17 weekly, $32 season before May 31, $40 full-price season

Brigantine: Free for seniors, $10 daily, $15 weekly, $20 season before May 31, $25 full-priced season

Cape May: $10 daily, $20 three-day, $25 weekly, $40 season

Margate: $20 season

Ocean City: $10 daily, $20 weekly, $30 season before May 31, $35 full-priced season

Sea Isle City: $10 daily, $15 weekly, $30 season

Stone Harbor: $10 daily, $20 weekly, $40 season before May 31, $50 full-priced season

Strathmere: Free

Ventnor: $10 season before June 1, $20 full-priced season

Wildwoods: Free

Most tags can be purchased right before stepping onto the beach, but you can also grab them online before your trip!