NJ beach tag prices: Which beach is the cheapest?
OCEAN CITY, N.J. - Shore season is officially here!
But before you pick a shore town for your next beach trip, you may want to compare beach tags costs.
From daily passes to seasonal badges, prices range along the Jersey Shore. But don't worry, some gems are still free to enjoy!
Beach tag prices
- Atlantic City: Free
- Avalon: $8 daily, $17 weekly, $32 season before May 31, $40 full-price season
- Brigantine: Free for seniors, $10 daily, $15 weekly, $20 season before May 31, $25 full-priced season
- Cape May: $10 daily, $20 three-day, $25 weekly, $40 season
- Margate: $20 season
- Ocean City: $10 daily, $20 weekly, $30 season before May 31, $35 full-priced season
- Sea Isle City: $10 daily, $15 weekly, $30 season
- Stone Harbor: $10 daily, $20 weekly, $40 season before May 31, $50 full-priced season
- Strathmere: Free
- Ventnor: $10 season before June 1, $20 full-priced season
- Wildwoods: Free
Most tags can be purchased right before stepping onto the beach, but you can also grab them online before your trip!