Expand / Collapse search

NJ beach tag prices: Which beach is the cheapest?

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  May 26, 2024 8:51am EDT
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

People soak up sun, sand and waves in Ocean City

Memorial Day weekend 2024 is here and people wasted no time heading out to Ocean City for sun, waves, relaxation and making memories with families and friends.

OCEAN CITY, N.J. - Shore season is officially here!

But before you pick a shore town for your next beach trip, you may want to compare beach tags costs.

From daily passes to seasonal badges, prices range along the Jersey Shore. But don't worry, some gems are still free to enjoy!

Beach tag prices

  • Atlantic City: Free
  • Avalon: $8 daily, $17 weekly, $32 season before May 31, $40 full-price season
  • Brigantine: Free for seniors, $10 daily, $15 weekly, $20 season before May 31, $25 full-priced season
  • Cape May: $10 daily, $20 three-day, $25 weekly, $40 season
  • Margate: $20 season
  • Ocean City: $10 daily, $20 weekly, $30 season before May 31, $35 full-priced season
  • Sea Isle City: $10 daily, $15 weekly, $30 season
  • Stone Harbor: $10 daily, $20 weekly, $40 season before May 31, $50 full-priced season
  • Strathmere: Free
  • Ventnor: $10 season before June 1, $20 full-priced season
  • Wildwoods: Free

Most tags can be purchased right before stepping onto the beach, but you can also grab them online before your trip!