NJ beaches hit with major erosion after Hurricane Erin

The beaches down the shore are recovering after Hurricane Erin caused major erosion.

What we know:

Crews were out at Strathmere Beach in Upper Township trying to repair the beach access-ways that were completely swept away because of the storm.

"It’s bad, the water is pretty close to us, it was the first thing that hit us when we came down the ramp. Normally it’s way out. It’s not like Wildwood, Wildwood you have to walk pretty far to get to the water but this is close," said Jason Ishay of Sewell, New Jersey.

Beachgoers were greeted by signs at Strathmere Beaches warning of the erosion.

Despite the damage, the beaches still remain open for the community.

"We lost a ton of beach here, these dunes were probably 20 feet. That bad night of all the waves hitting it, it just kept taking the sand out," said Dan McDonough of Riverside, New Jersey.

Upper Township officials estimate they lost probably 15 to 20 feet of dunes from Erin.

Mike Jones, the Assistant Superintendent of Upper Township Public Works, says the crews are pushing up sand under their New Jersey Beach DEP Beach replenishment permit.

They are hoping that the work will be able to withstand high tide, but Jones says he’s proud of his team’s quick response.

"These guys go above and beyond all the time with getting things done, they just put their head down, they go to the grind and do the job that they are asked to do," said Jones.