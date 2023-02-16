NJ boardwalk game operator banned for decade, fined nearly $16k for scamming consumers: AG

article

A boardwalk game operator in New Jersey has been banned for a decade for violating rules that impacted consumers, according to the New Jersey Attorney General.

According to the AG's Office, the Legalized Games of Chance Control Commission (LGCCC) banned Christine Strothers, who operated games throughout Wildwood and North Wildwood, from having Amusement Games Licenses for 10 years.

Strothers was also ordered to pay a $15,500 fine for failing to comply with licensing law and regulations.

Authorities say in the spring of 2022, Strothers received licenses to operate basketball and quarterback challenge games at several stores and businesses along the boardwalk. Months later in the summer, investigators inspected each game and found several basketballs used in games were inflated more than they were supposed to be.

Some of the basketballs were inflated to more than three times the manufacturer's specified pound per square inch, officials say.

The AG's Office says the issue of over-inflated basketballs in games has been a focus of the LGCCC.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

In addition to the overinflated basketballs, Strothers violated regulations of prize displays by showing large plush animals prizes that could not be won.

Authorities also say in one instance an investigator was not immediately given his change after paying $20 for a $10 game.

"Every person who plays an amusement game in the State of New Jersey deserves a fair shot at winning a prize" Attorney General Platkin said. "The Jersey Shore is one of the biggest draws in the State for families looking for fun and recreation and we are making sure those families are not being scammed out of their hard-earned money."

Platkin says the LGCCC conducted about 7,000 inspections in 2022, resulting in about $35,000 in penalties.

Consumers who believe an amusement game is being operated in violation of rules can make a complaint by calling 1-800-242-5846.