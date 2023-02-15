'My dream is to make the NFL': Prospect Park senior headed to Yale on full scholarship

For a high school football player from Delaware County, the sky is the limit, as he prepares to head to Yale on a full scholarship. After that? Maybe the NFL?

And, he is making his parents and his Prospect Park hometown proud.

"Today it actually hit reality, cause I was thinking, I’m actually going to Yale on a full scholarship. Not many can say that they’re going to a top school in the country and also playing Division I football," Abu Kamara stated.

It is the dream of a lifetime for Interboro senior Kamara. The 17-year-old star running back signed his commitment letter to Yale earlier this month, after a phenomenal year on and off the football field.

"This season, I had 2,832 rushing yards, 42 touchdowns, 10 interceptions. I broke the school and the county’s touchdown record," Kamara said.

The list of accomplishments goes on. The team won the District 1 Class 4A Championship this season for just a second time in school history.

"I am the greatest cheerleader of my son. I’m really proud of him," mom Salamatu said.

Salamatu is from Sierra Leone, in West Africa. She works long hours at two jobs as a home health care nurse to take care of her family. "He’s going to Yale, one of the best schools in the country, for free. I don’t’ have to pay anything. That was the proudest moment."

Abu started playing football when he was 9-years-old. But, as he started to excel and fall in love with the game, his mom was on the fence, until the freshman coach, Dennis Lux, made her a promise.

"I’ll drop him off and watch him walk in your door every single night. I’ll text you to say he’s home and we’ll go from there," Coach Lux explained.

"He said, ‘Don’t worry, I’ll take care of him.’ Since that day, my worries were done," Salamatu commented.

"Kind of cool it turned into Abu the senior breaking all the records and going to Yale University," Lux added.

Now, Coach Lux says this didn’t happen by accident. "He worked so hard from the end of junior season. Weight room, track – just did everything the right way, so we felt his senior year was gonna be really big," Lux said.

And, it was, but that doesn’t even begin to describe the young man.

"First thing I always say to people when they ask me about Abu is he’s a very good athlete. Look at the stats, look at the touchdowns. But, he’s an even better person than he is an athlete," Lux remarked.

At 6’1" and 210 pounds, Abu has a 4.5 GPA and he is well liked and well respected. The teen credits his mom for it all, including his work ethic. "My dream is to make the NFL, so if I’m able to do that, you know, provide for my mom, my family, my little sister, everyone I love. I like seeing a smile on people’s faces. That’s all I want to do."