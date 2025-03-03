NJ chiropractor charged with 'inappropriately touching' female patient during appointment

The Brief A chiropractor in New Jersey is being accused of inappropriately touching a female patient. He turned himself in on criminal sexual contact charges. Any other possible victims are being urged to contact police.



Officials are asking possible victims to come forward after a local chiropractor was charged with criminal sexual contact.

What we know:

A woman reported to police that she was touched inappropriately during a chiropractic adjustment performed by James Royle on February 14.

"Royle touched the victim in an inappropriate manner that was unrelated to the treatment," the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said.

The 68-year-old is a chiropractor and owner of Royle Sports Chiropractic in Jackson.

He surrendered himself to authorities on the same day he was charged with criminal sexual contact.

What you can do:

Officials are urging anyone who had a "similar experience" with Royle to contact police.