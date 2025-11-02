NJ Domino's Pizza brawl: Glassboro Police search for 2 suspects, chair thrown at officer

article

The Brief A fight broke out inside a Domino’s Pizza in Glassboro early Saturday morning. Police say two men threw a chair at an officer, hitting him in the back of the head. Authorities released video and are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspects.



The Glassboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two men accused of throwing a chair at an officer during a large fight inside a Domino’s Pizza early Saturday morning.

What we know:

Police said officers responded around 2:44 a.m. to the Domino’s location for reports of a large fight that erupted inside the store.

While officers were making arrests, two men — one wearing a gray jacket and another in a light blue sweatshirt — were seen on video picking up a chair and throwing it at officers, striking one in the back of the head, according to police.

Investigators said the suspects appeared to laugh as they ran away from the scene. The officer who was hit was treated at the scene and is expected to recover.

Authorities released surveillance video and still images of the suspects and are asking anyone who recognizes them to come forward.

What's next:

Anyone with information can contact the Glassboro Police Department by:

Text: "GLASSPD" to 847411 (anonymous tip line)

Call: 856-881-1500

Email: Detective Aitken at at saitken@glassboropd.org