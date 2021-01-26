Expand / Collapse search

NJ first lady's plan aims to cut childbirth deaths, race gaps

New Jersey
TRENTON, N.J. - New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy has unveiled a sweeping plan to help reduce maternal and infant mortality and racial gaps that experts say lead to deaths.

The 94-page Nurture New Jersey plan comes almost two years to the day since the first lady called for a public awareness campaign about maternal and infant mortality.

New Jersey has among the worst maternal mortality rates in the country, ranking 47th, according to the plan. It also has a steep race gap.

Black mothers in the state are seven times more likely than white mothers to die from pregnancy-related complications, according to the document, which uses state health department data.

