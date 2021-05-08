NJ Gov. Murphy 'might' consider money as COVID-19 vaccine incentive

article

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said it's possible that the state could begin incentivizing COVID-19 vaccines in order to reach it's goal.

In an interview with FOX 29 Philadelphia's affiliate, FOX 5 NY, Gov. Murphy was asked if he would consider jumping on board with other governors who have begun giving incentives for vaccines.

"We might, I think all things are on the table frankly," Gov. Murphy said. "We have to get to our objective, which is 70% of the adult population by the end of June."

He did clarify that there is an equity issue in terms of getting the vaccine to communities that are minorities, homebound individuals, and otherwise hard to reach individuals.

Murphy pointed out that the state is already attempting different methods to get people vaccinated, including its "Shot and a Beer" program.

In other parts of the country, governors have also gotten creative with West Virginia's offering a $100 saving bond to get vaccinated. In Maryland, state workers are also being offered a $100 incentive to get vaccinated.

As of Friday, things continued to return to normal in the Garden State as bar service and buffets return in New Jersey Friday as restrictions continue to ease due to declining COVID cases as the state vaccinates more people.

As of Saturday, May 8, New Jersey has administered over 7 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter