NJ landlord who allegedly forced tenants into sex acts arrested

A New Jersey landlord, who federal authorities sued last year alleging he demanded sexual favors from tenants, was arrested Friday on several charges.

NJ Advance Media reports that Elizabeth landlord Joseph Centanni is accused of coercing more than a dozen of his tenants into sexual acts in exchange for financial relief.

The 73-year-old was charged with eight counts of second-degree sexual assault, one count of second-degree attempted sexual assault and 14 counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact from 2016 to 2020.

Centanni’s attorney said he was not aware of his arrest when contacted Friday but said Centanni would plead not guilty.

