NJ law bars landlords from asking about criminal histories

article

New Jersey landlords won’t be able to inquire about potential renters’ criminal histories under a new law signed by Gov. Phil Murphy.

The Democrat, signed the Fair Chance in Housing Act Friday on what was the state’s first official celebration of Juneteenth as a paid holiday for state workers.

Murphy also signed legislation making the third Friday in June a state holiday. June 19 or Juneteenth commemorates when word reached enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, that slavery had been abolished.

President Joe Biden signed similar nationwide legislation on Thursday.

The new New Jersey housing legislation aims to eliminate housing instability that contributes to recidivism, according to the governor.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

