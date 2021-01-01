Expand / Collapse search

NJ man arrested after throwing hot coffee on store clerk during robbery, police say

Thomas Jann, 33, was taken into custody Friday and faces five counts of robbery.

TOMS RIVER, N.J. - Authorities in Toms River say a man arrested Friday for throwing hot coffee on a store clerk and stealing money from the register is also responsible for at least three other robberies in the township. 

Thomas Jann, 33, was peacefully taken into custody around 2 a.m. Friday at a hotel along Route 9 in Toms River.

Jann, a Beachwood resident, was tracked to the hotel after he allegedly swiped money from the register after tossing hot coffee on a store clerk at the Exxon on Route 37 East. 

Investigators were able to link Jann to several robberies in Toms River over the last few weeks, including a Wawa, 7-Eleven and Krauszer’s. Police believe Jann may have also robbed a convenience store in Beachwood on Christmas Eve. 

Jann is facing five counts of robbery, according to Toms River Police Department.

