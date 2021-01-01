NJ man arrested after throwing hot coffee on store clerk during robbery, police say
TOMS RIVER, N.J. - Authorities in Toms River say a man arrested Friday for throwing hot coffee on a store clerk and stealing money from the register is also responsible for at least three other robberies in the township.
Thomas Jann, 33, was peacefully taken into custody around 2 a.m. Friday at a hotel along Route 9 in Toms River.
Jann, a Beachwood resident, was tracked to the hotel after he allegedly swiped money from the register after tossing hot coffee on a store clerk at the Exxon on Route 37 East.
Investigators were able to link Jann to several robberies in Toms River over the last few weeks, including a Wawa, 7-Eleven and Krauszer’s. Police believe Jann may have also robbed a convenience store in Beachwood on Christmas Eve.
Jann is facing five counts of robbery, according to Toms River Police Department.
