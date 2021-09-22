NJ man pleads guilty to illegally trying to ship lizards

article

A New Jersey man has admitted illegally trying to send 10 live lizards to Hong Kong.

Jason Ksepka pleaded guilty in federal court in Trenton on Tuesday to falsely labeling an international shipment of wildlife.

The U.S. attorney's office says the 44-year-old Monmouth County resident shipped a package via U.S. mail from Lambertville, New Jersey in Nov. 2017 destined for Hong Kong that contained 10 live rhinoceros iguanas.

Prosecutors say Ksepka falsely labeled the contents of the package as toys and used a fictitious name. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service inspectors intercepted the package at New York's JFK Airport and removed the animals.

