NJ minimum wage increases to $12 an hour

The new year means raises for a lot of workers in New Jersey.

Most minimum wage workers will see an increase of a dollar from $11 to $12 an hour. Tipped workers are also getting a boost.

This is all part of a plan to raise minimum wage to $15 by 2024.

"With the new year comes a new minimum wage in New Jersey as we increase it to $12-an-hour for most employees. Too many workers aren’t earning enough to make ends meet especially during the current public health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic," officials said. "Continuing to gradually raise the minimum wage provides help for New Jersey residents and future generations and aids in alleviating poverty across our great state."

However, there is concern that paying more could hurt some struggling businesses and force cutting employee hours.

But the hope is that a post-pandemic recovery this year will help offset those costs.