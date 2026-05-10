NJ mom wins more than $100,000 on slot machine during Mother's Day weekend
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ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - Breakfast in bed and a bouquet of flowers are nice, but a $100,000 jackpot is a tough Mother's Day gift to beat!
What we know:
Jacqueline, a mother from Tom's River, won more than $100,000 on a trip to Atlantic City during Mother's Day weekend.
She hit the jackpot after placing a $5 bet on a Dragon Link slot machine at Ocean Casino Resort on Saturday, winning $101,566.53.
That's one lucky mom!
What we don't know:
While she's definitely walking away a winner, Jacqueline hasn't yet revealed how she plans to spend her newfound cash.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Ocean Casino Resort.