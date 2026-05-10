NJ mom wins more than $100,000 on slot machine during Mother's Day weekend

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The Brief A mother visiting from Toms River scored the ultimate Mother's Day gift by taking home a $101,566.53 jackpot in Atlantic City over the holiday weekend. The six-figure payout happened on Saturday at Ocean Casino Resort. She hasn't yet revealed how she plans to spend her newfound cash.



Breakfast in bed and a bouquet of flowers are nice, but a $100,000 jackpot is a tough Mother's Day gift to beat!

What we know:

Jacqueline, a mother from Tom's River, won more than $100,000 on a trip to Atlantic City during Mother's Day weekend.

She hit the jackpot after placing a $5 bet on a Dragon Link slot machine at Ocean Casino Resort on Saturday, winning $101,566.53.

That's one lucky mom!

What we don't know:

While she's definitely walking away a winner, Jacqueline hasn't yet revealed how she plans to spend her newfound cash.